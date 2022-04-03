Thai government concerned over infectious waste management

The government has expressed concern over the management of infectious waste from items associated with COVID-19 prevention. Relevant agencies are urged to properly and efficiently dispose of waste in order to ensure public safety.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said he was concerned about the management of waste contaminated with nasal mucus, sputum, saliva and blood. Face masks and antigen test kits have contributed significantly to increasing amounts of infectious waste.



Total COVID cases meanwhile remain high, with authorities warning that infectious waste from patients cannot be mixed with other forms of waste, as this risks spreading the infection to garbage handlers. The prime minister has instructed responsible agencies to maintain efficient operations.







Gen Prayut also asked the Ministry of Health to inform COVID patients undergoing home isolation about waste sorting procedures. Each bag containing infectious waste should be clearly marked so garbage handlers are able to take the necessary precautions.(NNT)

































