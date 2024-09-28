Thai government compensates over 3,600 households affected by recent flooding in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – The government has begun compensating over 3,600 households affected by recent flooding in Chiang Rai. The Ministry of Interior disbursed funds to residents in Mae Sai, Khun Tan, and the capital districts after the cabinet approved a 3.04 billion baht budget on September 17. Households received between 5,000 to 9,000 baht, depending on the duration of flooding. The payments are part of a nationwide relief effort to assist flood-stricken communities.



In Chiang Mai, heavy rains and runoff from Doi Suthep have caused widespread flooding, including at Chiang Mai University, where several roads were closed. Students were advised to move vehicles to higher ground, although the Ping River’s water level remains stable. Local authorities estimate draining the 3 million cubic meters of floodwater inundating the city will take about two days. Chiang Mai airport is still operational despite the flooding, and travelers are advised to use alternate routes.

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has issued flood warnings for Bangkok and five nearby provinces—Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan—due to ongoing rainfall, river runoff, and high tides expected until October 2. Communities outside flood embankments along the Chao Phraya, Mae Klong, and Thachin rivers are particularly vulnerable.







In response, the Royal Irrigation Department has increased water outflow at Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat to 1,800 cubic meters per second to handle the increased volume from the North. This adjustment is expected to raise water levels by around 30 centimeters downstream, prompting warnings for riverside communities to prepare for possible flooding in the coming days. (NNT)

















































