PM assesses flood situation in Chiang Mai, emphasizes mental health recovery for affected residents

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited Chiang Mai on September 28 to assess the flood situation in local communities and emphasize the importance of mental health recovery for affected residents.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was greeted by the Chiang Mai Governor and local officials. Her first stop was at the P1 Water Level Monitoring Station near Nawarat Bridge, where she observed the flood levels. At 1:00 p.m., the water level had dropped to 2.70 meters, showing a steady decline compared to earlier in the day.



The Prime Minister expressed her concern, noting that the flood’s severity was unexpected. She urged the Ministry of Public Health to prioritize the mental well-being of flood victims and suggested discussing a nationwide water management model with the Chiang Mai Governor to improve flood response efforts across the country.

Following the visit, Paetongtarn took photos with officials and residents at the Emergency Flood Relief Center in Chiang Mai Municipality. A group of Chiang Mai’s Red Shirt supporters greeted her warmly as she interacted with locals.

Later, the Prime Minister visited vulnerable residents impacted by the floods at Muang Sat Luang Temple, where volunteers, health officials, and municipal teams had gathered to welcome her. (TNA)















































