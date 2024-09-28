PM visits hard-hit villages in Mae Sai, officials clearing mud to reopen pathways and assist residents

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited Mae Sai District to assess the ongoing recovery efforts in areas affected by recent flooding, including the hard-hit villages of Ban Ko Sai and Ban Phajom in Mae Sai Subdistrict, Chiang Rai Province, 28 September.

At Ban Ko Sai Soi 9, where the Prime Minister made her first stop, officials were actively clearing mud to reopen pathways and assist residents in removing debris from their homes. The Prime Minister addressed the public during her journey, stating that major roads in the central areas would be cleared by 1st October, but a complete recovery of Mae Sai would require 45 more days before homes could be fully restored and livable. She acknowledged that some homes were completely destroyed, with severe damage that would require substantial compensation under existing laws.



During her visit, the Prime Minister met with local residents, offering words of encouragement and distributing financial assistance to those impacted by the floods at Wat Phrom Wihan in Wiang Phang Kham Subdistrict, Mae Sai District. The government remains committed to providing necessary support to those affected. (TNA)













































