Thai government approves social and economic campaigns for Andaman provinces

The government has approved 7 campaigns for economic and social development in Andaman coast provinces in the southern region worth 494 million baht. These short-term campaigns are intended to be completed within a year to stimulate local economies and improve the livelihood of villagers.

The meeting on economic and social development for southern provinces along the Andaman coast chaired by the Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha approved 7 short-term economic and social development campaigns, which will be receiving a total of 494 million baht funding from the government.







The approved campaigns are among 83 campaigns proposed by local agencies. The 7 campaigns have been selected on this occasion as they are urgent and short-term campaigns that can be completed within a year.

The 7 approved campaigns consist of the health services and environmental health improvement on Ko Lipe, Satun; the development of learning, conservation, and rehabilitation center for dugong and other rare marine animals in Trang; the development of historical and environmental tourism attractions in Ranong; the Phuket Health Sandbox campaign in Phuket; the development of coastal tourism and recreation hub in Phang Nga; the renovation of Klong Jirad Pier in Krabi; and the development of Klong Thom hot spring in Krabi.



The meeting has also approved the suggested key development aspects for Andaman provinces, namely the compensation, recovery, post-pandemic assistance, tourism, agriculture, living quality, and infrastructure.

The Prime Minister on this occasion emphasized that the government is responsible for taking care of Thai people in all 77 provinces, as well as facilitating business operations, adding that the government will be allocating the available budget to maximize benefits. (NNT)



























