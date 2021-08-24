Thai Government approves 89 billion baht budget for rice price guarantee

Thailand’s National Rice Policy and Administration Committee on Monday approved a budget of Bt89 billion to guarantee the rice price for this year’s crop.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the committee estimates the budget will help 4.69 million rice-farming households. The money will be sent to farmers’ accounts by the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives from October 15th.







To be eligible, rice must have less than 15% moisture, while farmers must be registered with the Department of Agricultural Extension from April 1st to October 31st or June 16th, 2021 to February 28th, 2022 for farmers in the South.



According to the scheme, Hom Mali rice, grown in the Northeast region, is guaranteed at Bt15,000 per ton, capped at 14 tons per household, while Hom Mali rice grown elsewhere at Bt14,000 per ton, capped at 16 tons. Short-grained rice is guaranteed at Bt10,000 per ton, capped at 30 tons, Pathum Thani rice at Bt11,000 per ton, capped at 25 tons, and sticky rice at Bt12,000 per ton, capped at 16 tons. (NNT)























