Thai government and financial institutions join forces to combat online fraud

The government and financial institutions have signed a memorandum of cooperation to raise public awareness about online fraud to prevent more victims from being scammed by these criminals.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn stated that the ministry has joined forces with 16 banks to integrate the Anti-Fake News Center database into mobile banking applications. These apps will alert users about online scams and fake news in order to promote public awareness and provide accurate information in order to stop fraud and prevent more victims.







The Minister said that these cooperations would enforce measures that will reduce the number of people being deceived by criminals on social media. This will increase the effectiveness of using digital information which will boost consumer confidence in the Thai economy, as well as improve personal and property security.

As online scams are becoming more prevalent in this digital era, financial institutions have implemented measures while working with departments such as the Anti-Money Laundering Office to list suspicious accounts. Meanwhile, it was reported that more than 167,000 suspicious phone numbers have already been blocked by the telecom regulator and mobile phone operators. (NNT)





















