PM concerned over recent increase of COVID-19 infected cases

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was reported on the COVID-19 situation during the past week (April 23-29, 2023) by Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control. According to the report, a total of 1,811 new cases, or an average of 258 cases per day, have been confirmed. The period saw the total deaths of 10 persons (an average of 1 person per day). From January 1, 2023, cumulative number of recovered cases are 8,382, while the death toll is 288, active case patients who have developed pneumonia, 157, and those on ventilators, 79.







Department of Disease Control expected further increase of newly infected cases, which may come with flu infection in the rainy season. People in the 607 groups who have not received vaccine or a booster dose may be prone to serious symptoms and fatality. They are, therefore, strongly advised to get vaccinated with a COVID-19 and flu vaccines, as well as Long Acting Antibody (LAAB). The Department of Disease Control has organized an event “Caring for the Elderly and Preventing COVID-19 Through Immunity Increase” at an elderly home in Bangkok to increase awareness of the target groups on the importance of vaccination against COVID-19 and about LAAB. The Department also plans to provide proactive vaccination service to the elderlies in elderly homes and nearby communities.







According to the Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister was concerned over an increase in the number of newly infected patients, and urged the public, especially the 607/608 risk groups, to receive a booster dose to reduce risk and prevent serious illness and fatality. He also instructed Ministry of Public Health to work together with concerned agencies to increase public awareness and knowledge on the importance of COVID-19 vaccination and LAAB. Department of Disease Control would, therefore, like to encourage the elderlies and those in the risk groups to receive vaccination or LAAB at a nearby medical facility. Further information can be acquired at nearby hospitals, medical facilities, provincial healthcare offices, or BMA’s healthcare division. (PRD)















