If you’re visiting Phuket and Phang-nga this month, why not enjoy the “Balloon Up On The Beach #3” at Laybay Khaolak. Now until 31 May 2023, Mon-Fri from 17.30-20.30 Hrs., and Sat-Sun from 17.00-20.00 Hrs.

More info at https://www.facebook.com/lavelakhaolak/posts/285693390450867 (TAT)