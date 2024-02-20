Thai government allots unused military land to 430 farmers in Udon Thani

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin kicks off a project dubbed the ‘Nong Wua So” model which hands out unused military land for farming.

The government has begun granting state-owned land lease contracts to more than 430 farmers in Nong Wua So village in the northeastern province of Udon Thani as one of its urgent policies.

At the ceremony to hand over the long-term land lease rights to farmer, the Prime Minister said he felt honored to distribute land to farmers for use to make a living.







Since the first day in office, he has discussed with army commanders and the Minister of Defense, the desire to allocate land for agricultural purposes to the people. Within just 4-5 months, the army has worked swiftly, benefiting over 500 families, and this effort will continue.

The next phase of the project covers areas in the provinces of Nakhon Phanom, Samut Prakan, and Kanchanaburi provinces, with the Navy and Air Force also participating.







The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of irrigation systems, stating that the government must ensure every area has water for farmers. Currently, the development of public utilities in the Nong Wua So model project utilizes a budget of 98 million baht.

The military land leased to farmers today covered over 10,000 rai (4,000 acres), earlier used for military exercises and firing ranges. A total of 434 people submitted applications for leasing 584 plots of land for agriculture purposes. (TNA)































