Thai Golf Quarantine postponed again

The latest update regarding the postponement of the ‘Golf Quarantine’ permission in Thailand.

Published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on 9 June, 2021, the announcement was officially signed on 13 May, 2021, by the Head of the Ministry of Public Health's Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for COVID-19.







The announcement cited the Ministry of Public Health agreed to postpone the ‘Golf Quarantine’ permission until the COVID-19 situation improved. Thus, this will overrule the previous announcement in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on 7 December, 2020, that allowed foreign golfers with advance arrangements for golfing in Thailand to undergo a golf quarantine as an alternative local state quarantine option.

The announcement instructed all government-approved golf resorts to postpone golf quarantine arrangements for Thai and foreign golfers, as well as their accompanying persons, until the COVID-19 situation improves.





Exception is made to golfers and their accompanying persons who have been granted the Certificate of Entry (COE) before the announcement’s effective date.

It is important to note that the announcement for the postponement of golf quarantine in Thailand takes effect as of 1 May, 2021. The publication in the Royal Thai Government Gazette, albeit a month later, simply endorsed it. (TAT)




















