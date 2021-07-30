Thai fruit truck drivers must undergo tests at checkpoints before entering China

Thailand’s Department of Agriculture has warned Thai fruit exporters, sending shipments to China, to employ strict measures to ensure their products are not contaminated.

Department Director-General Pichet Viriyapaha said China has tightened measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. All truck drivers will have to undergo COVID-19 tests at each checkpoint, especially at the Mohan checkpoint, on the border of China’s Yunnan province.







He said, if the driver tests positive, exhibits signs of infection or if the virus is found on the fruit, the shipment will be blocked from entering for 10 to 15 days the first time, but the exporter will be banned permanently if it occurs again.



Mr. Pichet said Chinese importers have also been told to ensure Thai exporters disinfect their trucks and product packages before entry, adding that the department has increased personnel at each checkpoint and extended their working hours, to ensure no arriving products are contaminated. (NNT)



















