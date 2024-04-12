‘Thai Fruit Festival 2024 by MOC’ kicks off with discounts of up to 60%

The Ministry of Commerce has launched the “Thai Fruit Festival 2024 by MOC” at the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024, taking place at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground in Bangkok.

This festival is designed to assist farmers in distributing their produce and to promote the soft power of Thai fruits. The event, running until April 15th, features over 75 types of fresh and processed fruits, available at discounts of up to 60%.







The Ministry of Commerce states that this festival aligns with the government’s 2024 fruit management policies, which include six measures and 25 plans to expand distribution channels and enhance the global recognition of Thai fruits.

The festival is organized into various zones showcasing fresh fruits, fruit juices, fancy fruits, sticky rice with mango, shaved ice, smoothies, ice cream, cakes, processed fruits, and DIT branded drinks. These diverse offerings are aimed at attracting both tourists and locals attending the Maha Songkran festival.







This event is a key opportunity to more broadly promote Thai fruits, providing additional income for farmers while allowing the public and tourists to enjoy the distinct flavors of Thai fruits during the globally celebrated Maha Songkran festivities. (NNT)































