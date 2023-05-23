Thai Football Association bans players, officials over brawls at SEA Games

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) on Tuesday handed out bans to two players, two officials and a coach over the brawls during the men’s football final match between Thailand and Indonesia at the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

The Thai FA announced a one-year ban from the national team for Prasobchoke Chokemor, a goalkeeping coach and two team officials, Pattrawut Wongsripuek and Mayeed Mudadum.







The fact-finding committee agreed unanimously that the goalkeeping coach and team officials should be mature enough to be a good example for the players, who are aged under 22. They should teach and warn players when they behave inappropriately. They should not lead or take part in the incident, it said in the statement.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Soponwit Rakyart and substitute Teerapak Pruengna were banned from the national team for six months.

The Thai FA said they were under match pressure, focusing on the result of the competition. After the incident, they apologized to the public and they are young, so there are reasons to reduce their penalty. (TNA)





















