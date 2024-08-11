Thai food products boosted in India

After attending the BIMSTEC Business Summit 2024, the Deputy Minister of Commerce Suchart Chomklin and his delegation visited Foodstories, a high-end concept supermarket in New Delhi, India, to inspect the popularity of Thai culinary products among Indians and seek more opportunities in Indian markets.







They found that Thai products such as mangosteen, longan, coconut, galangal, and lemongrass are best-sellers. A special shelf for Thai seasonings is also outstanding, which displays seasoning sauce, fish sauce, and chili sauce, as well as ready-to-cook products, such as tom yum paste, panaeng paste, and green curry paste.







In the first six months of this year (January–June 2024), the total trade value between Thailand and India was US$8,158.65 million. Within that number, Thailand imported from India the amount of US$2,761.65 million, and Thai exports to India were US$5,397 million. Major Thai exports include chemicals, plastic pallets, finished oil products, gems and jewelry, iron and steel, machinery, automobiles and parts, and air-conditioners and parts. (PRD)





































