Thailand celebrates 92nd birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

Thailand is gearing up to celebrate the 92nd birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, on August 12. Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke announced that the festivities, coinciding with National Mother’s Day, will span the long holiday, encouraging nationwide participation.

The celebrations will commence with a 7:30 a.m. merit-making ceremony at Bangkok’s Sanam Luang, where 193 monks will receive offerings. Similar ceremonies are set for other provinces at designated sites or temples. Later, at 5:30 p.m., a ceremony for presenting royal offerings and laying flower garlands will take place, paralleled by provincial activities. The day will conclude with a 7:19 p.m. candle-lighting ceremony at Sanam Luang and other provincial venues to extend well-wishes to Her Majesty.







Ongoing events include the “Colors of the Plants, Homage to Her Majesty the Queen” at Queen Sirikit Park until August 14 and an exhibition at Paragon Park featuring garments commissioned by Her Majesty from Thai and international designers, running from August 12 to 18.

To further celebrate the occasion, the Zoological Park Organization is also offering free entry to seven zoos for seniors and children until August 14, including Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Chiang Mai Zoo, and Songkhla Zoo, among others.

From now until August 13, the public is invited to express their well-wishes for Her Majesty through the Royal Household’s official website, www.royaloffice.th. (NNT)









































