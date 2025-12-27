Pattaya set to light up the sky with 800-drone spectacle and New Year fireworks

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is preparing to close out the year with a dazzling aerial display, as more than 800 drones are set to create spectacular light formations over Pattaya Beach, offering residents and visitors a memorable visual experience.

According to the event schedule, the 800-drone light show will take place on December 29, with the synchronized fleet forming colorful patterns and images above the beachfront. The performance is expected to draw large crowds as part of the city’s year-end celebrations.







There will be no performances on December 30, with organizers confirming that neither fireworks nor drone shows will be held on that day.

The celebrations will conclude on December 31, when Pattaya will welcome the New Year with a traditional fireworks display, lighting up the night sky as crowds gather along the beach to ring in the year ahead.

Visitors are advised to arrive early, plan transportation in advance, and prepare cameras and mobile devices to capture the festive moments as Pattaya Beach transforms into a focal point for year-end celebrations.









































