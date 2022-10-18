Thai Finance Ministry to roll out new set of economic stimuli before year-end

The Ministry of Finance is preparing to roll out a new set of economic stimuli before the end of this year, in line with the government’s tradition to introduce the so-called gift packages for the general public.

The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) has announced it is expecting a new set of economic measures from the Ministry of Finance. FPO Director General Pornchai Thiraveja will hold talks with Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith regarding the matter soon.







While no specific details have been announced, the ministry has said it will be considering a request from private firms to revive a tax rebate scheme for eligible spending during the end-of-year period.

Mr. Pornchai said the office has not received any report about a possible extension of the 50:50 co-pay campaign. The current phase will end on 30 October.

The state welfare campaign for this year has seen 21.45 million applicants. The FPO says these rather high applications are a result of pandemic-driven economic impacts.







The FPO chief says the Thai economy this year is expected to grow within the target margin between 3% and 3.5% this year, thanks to the recovery of the tourism sector.

Thailand is expected to welcome more international tourists next year, as more countries reopen their borders. The Thai economy is expected to grow by 4% next year, with more foreign currencies flowing into the country. (NNT)

































