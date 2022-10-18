Two cases of Covid-19 sub-variant XBB detected, Thai woman and a foreigner

Thailand has detected two Covid-19 cases of Omicron’s highly transmissible and immune evasive XBB sub-variant, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.

The department’s director-general Supakit Sirilak said the first case was a 60-year-old foreigner, recently arriving from Hong Kong. She had coughing, sore throat and a runny nose and sought medical treatment on September 28.







The other case was a 49-year-old Thai woman, who returned from Singapore. She had an examination at hospital on September 27. Both tested positive for Covid-19 and have already recovered without severe conditions.

He said the department has monitored multiple sub-lineages of the Omicron variant. In Thailand, BA.5 is still the predominant subvariant.

People should not panic as the XBB sub-lineage has not caused more severe symptoms than the previous Omicron variants. (TNA)

































