Thai Finance Ministry to propose new living cost-cutting measures

The Ministry of Finance is set to propose to the Cabinet a new set of measures to help control rising living costs as fuel prices continue to fluctuate.

Krisada Chinavicharana, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Finance, said the new measures will be proposed to the Cabinet this week. They include tax and non-tax measures, with some not requiring additional funding.



He also said the government still has the capacity to fund these aid campaigns through an unutilized portion of emergency loans and the central budget.

On the potential extension of the government’s co-pay campaign, the permanent secretary said it is too early to tell whether the campaign will get extended despite its success.







He added that the government will continue to run the state welfare campaign for the poor, though the opening for new registrations has to be postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. Any additional giveaways under the welfare campaign will need to be discussed at a later date. (NNT)

































