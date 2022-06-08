Thai Finance Ministry to host APEC SFOM in Khon Kaen

The Ministry of Finance is prepared to host the APEC Senior Finance Officials’ Meeting: APEC SFOM from June 22-23, 2022, in Khon Kaen province.

The meeting provides a forum for APEC member economies to discuss global and Asia-Pacific economic issues with international partners such as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank.

Thailand is expected to benefit from the APEC SFOM by exchanging ideas on the potential of sustainable finance and digital technology. (NNT)

































