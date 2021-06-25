Thai FDA registers Pfizer’s vaccine while 20 million doses arriving by year-end

The Food and Drug Administration registered the COVID-19 vaccine of Pfizer Co that will be administered for people aged 12 years and over. It raises the number of registered COVID-19 vaccines in the country to six.

FDA secretary-general Paisarn Dunkum said FDA registered the Comirnaty vaccine of Pfizer Co imported by Pfizer (Thailand) Co.







The Comirnaty vaccine is mRNA vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech of Germany. A recipient needs two doses that are 21 days apart. It was designed for administration with people aged 12 years and over.

The World Health Organization approved the administration of this vaccine for emergency use and it is the second most commonly used COVID-19 vaccine worldwide after the vaccine of AstraZeneca.



Earlier FDA had registered COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca by AstraZeneca (Thailand) and Siam Bioscience Co, CoronaVac of Sinovac Life Sciences imported by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization, Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Janssen-Cilag, Moderna vaccine imported by Zuellig Pharma and Sinopharm vaccine imported by Bio Genetech.

Registration processes are underway for Sputnik V and Covaxin vaccines.

Thailand plans to order 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and expects to receive them by the end of the year.

