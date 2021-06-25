Pattaya beach sweeper finds iPhone, hands it in over police

A Jomtien man sweeping the beach with his metal detector uncovered an iPhone with an ID card and driver’s license tucked into its case.

Ongard Kwanthong, 38, who owns the Sab Isan Indy restaurant, found the items buried in the sand across from Soi Jomtien 15, which he handed in at the Dongtan police booth.







With more time due to less customers at his restaurant because of the third coronavirus wave, he said he had extra time on his hands and picked up the metal detector hobby looking for coins and metal scraps to sell.

Ongard posted the find on his Facebook page, and five days later someone claiming to be a relative of the iPhone owner contacted him, explaining the owner Pattaya five days ago and lost the cell phone.





















