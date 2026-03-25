Thai FDA introduces fast-track measures to safeguard health product supplies

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration Thailand has introduced special measures to help businesses import raw materials and packaging used in the production of health products, aiming to ease disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to Supatra Boonserm, secretary-general of the Thai FDA, tensions in the Middle East have begun affecting global logistics and international supply chains. This could lead to delays, shortages, and higher costs for raw materials and packaging required to manufacture essential health products.

To prevent shortages and ensure the public can continue accessing necessary health products safely and consistently, the agency has introduced several temporary facilitation measures for operators while maintaining strict standards for quality, safety, and effectiveness.

Key measures include:

Flexible sourcing of raw materials: Manufacturers may change the source of raw materials, solvents, or forms of ingredients, provided the chemical structure remains unchanged and product quality, safety, and effectiveness are not affected.

Packaging adjustments: If shortages occur, companies may modify packaging types, forms, or sizes, as long as safety standards remain equivalent or better.



Fast-track approval process: A special Fast Track channel has been opened to accelerate approvals for such changes, helping companies adapt quickly to supply chain disruptions.

Supatra emphasized that the primary goal of the measures is to maintain continuous public access to essential health products, including medicines, food products, medical devices, and other health-related goods.

The Thai FDA said it will continue monitoring the global situation closely and stands ready to introduce additional measures if necessary to ensure that health products in Thailand remain sufficient, safe, and up to standard. (TNA)



































