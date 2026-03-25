Bangkok shelter’s ‘Hall of Fame’ celebrates 26 former homeless residents now employed

BANGKOK, Thailand – A city-run shelter in Bangkok is helping people rebuild their lives, with 26 formerly homeless residents now employed after receiving job training and support at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration facility known as Baan Imjai.

During a visit to the shelter in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, inspected the program’s progress and updated the shelter’s “Hall of Fame” board, which highlights individuals who have successfully transitioned from homelessness back into the workforce.

The governor said the board serves as a symbol of pride and encouragement for residents. So far, 26 individuals have secured jobs, including positions as air-conditioner technicians, shop service staff, and kitchen assistants. One successful participant is even 60 years old, demonstrating that opportunities can come at any stage of life.

In addition, seven more residents with vocational skills—including painting, barbering, construction, plumbing, electrical work, and security services—are currently waiting for employment opportunities.

Baan Imjai currently provides overnight accommodation for 59 people, with staff on duty around the clock. The key concept behind the shelter is transforming it from simply a place to sleep into a training center where residents can develop job skills.







Training programs are offered both morning and afternoon, covering a range of practical skills such as community repair work, sewing, hair cutting, handicrafts, Thai cooking, and beverage preparation. Courses are tailored to each resident’s interests and abilities based on interviews conducted when they first arrive.

“Homelessness is a structural urban issue that requires solutions in many dimensions,” Chadchart said. “It’s not just about giving someone a place to sleep. It’s about restoring dignity by providing opportunities, job training, and employment.”



To further support residents’ income, the city plans to order snacks and refreshments prepared by Baan Imjai trainees for use in government meetings. Officials are also inviting private companies and the public to support the program through employment opportunities, equipment donations, or other assistance.

Businesses interested in hiring skilled workers from the program can contact Baan Imjai under the Social Development Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration for more information. (TNA)



































