Thai FDA approves ‘antibody cocktail’ in treating patients aged 12 and above

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has announced the approval of the ‘antibody cocktail’ for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, streamlining its approval through an Emergency Use Authorization, or EUA.

The antibody cocktail, which is a product jointly developed by Roche and Regeneron, is proven to be effective in treating patients aged 12 and above, with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.







The antibody cocktail can also be used to treat patients who are at high risk of severe or progressing to severe COVID-19, such as the elderly and people with obesity or other chronic diseases.

Prior to this, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the treatment of COVID-19 patients using this antibody cocktail. Additionally, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), and many other countries, have gradually approved the use of the antibody cocktail under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).



Most recently, Japan became the first country in the world to grant a “Special Approval Pathway” (Marketing Authorization) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases with the antibody cocktail. (NNT)



















