Thailand suspends inter-provincial travel until Aug 2 and more updates on current situation

- From February 28 to July 22, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 15.38 million doses of vaccine
- Public Health Ministry is urging six COVID-19 vaccine importers to prepare procurement plans for next year, to deal with expected virus mutations. Department of Disease Control Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said the National Vaccine Committee has resolved to procure 120 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines next year, including mRNA, viral vector and inactivated types
- Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed authorities to set up the committee to study the use of green chiretta extracts (Fah Talai Jone) to treat COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, as well as draft a comprehensive plan to promote Thai traditional medicine in general
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+14,575)
- Thailand’s State-run Transport Company suspends all bus services until August 2. Those who bought tickets in advance, for trips between 21 July and 2 August, can seek refunds, or postpone their trip until the end of 2021, at ticket vending windows in Transport Company bus terminals throughout the country
- According to the Department of Consular Affairs, mass vaccination services for foreigners living in Thailand have been opened from Monday at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. Foreigners over 75 who have not received a jab can walk in for vaccinations, from 9am to 4pm at Gates 2, 3 and 4. They must present their passport and proof of residence, such as a visa or a work permit. Meanwhile, for foreigners aged 60–74 residing in Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon, who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine, pre-registration is required via https://forms.gle/ULAqvx8eiDoX3v5Q9. Other groups, can register for vaccination via www.thailandintervac.com
- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revealed that Phang Nga and Krabi provinces are preparing to welcome foreign tourists back under the “Andaman Sandbox” scheme, which is scheduled to launch on August 1, 2021. The proposal for the Andaman “sandbox” scheme was submitted to the Centre for Economic Situation Administration for further consideration last Wednesday. If the scheme goes according to plan, Phang Nga and Krabi provinces, which lie along the Andaman coastline, will be the next to reopen to foreign tourists
