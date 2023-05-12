Thai farmers urged to limit rice crop due to less rainfall

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has urged farmers to cultivate only one rice crop this season due to anticipated below-average rainfall caused by the El Nino weather pattern.

ONWR Secretary-General Surasee Kittimonthon revealed that the rainy season, typically commencing in the third week of May, would experience a delayed start this year, with intermittent rain expected in June. He added that the ONWR has devised a water management plan for the country’s dams to ensure water preservation. The success of the plan depends on close collaboration among all stakeholders, particularly farmers, in conserving water resources.







Surasee emphasized that water would be provided to farmers during the first rice crop in the upcoming rainy season. However, he urged farmers to cooperate by growing alternative crops that require less water for the second and third crops, in order to mitigate water scarcity.

The ONWR held discussions on May 11 regarding water management for the upcoming rainy season with several agencies, including the Royal Irrigation Department, the Meteorological Department, the Department of Water Resources, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).







Due to the El Nino phenomenon, Surasee stated that rainfall would be approximately 5% below the average. However, he noted that heavy rainfall was anticipated from August to September, covering 60-80% of the country. He further predicted the occurrence of at least two tropical storms between August and September, which could replenish water levels in certain dams. (NNT)















