Thai embassies in Paris and Brussels warn citizens abroad

The Thai embassies in Paris and Brussels have issued a warning to Thai citizens to closely monitor the situation and exercise caution when in areas with large gatherings, following an elevated security threat level.

The Thai embassy in Paris, France, issued a Facebook announcement on October 17 urging Thai citizens in France to be extra vigilant while traveling and commuting due to continuous warnings from the French authorities regarding bomb threats over the weekend. French authorities recently raised their security alert to the highest level.







On October 17, evacuations occurred at the Versailles Palace after a bomb threat was reported. Currently, law enforcement is actively searching for explosive devices in the area, and Versailles Palace remains closed to visitors all day. This is the second bomb threat at the Versailles Palace within just three days, with the previous one happening on October 14.

In case of emergency or for assistance from the Thai embassy, please contact the emergency phone numbers: +33 6 0359 97 05 and +33 6 46 71 96 94.







Meanwhile, the Thai embassy in Brussels, Belgium, issued a Facebook announcement on October 17 advising Thai citizens in Belgium and Luxembourg to avoid crowded areas, such as sports venues and shopping malls, and to exercise caution while using public transportation in Brussels, the capital of Belgium. This warning comes after a shooting incident at Place Sainctelette in Brussels on Monday, which resulted in two fatalities and one injury. As a result, the threat level for violent incidents in the Brussels region has been raised to the highest level.







As reported since October 10, there have been protests and demonstrations related to the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel in various areas throughout Belgium and Luxembourg. Therefore, Thai citizens are advised to avoid protest areas unless necessary. In case of emergency, Thai citizens can contact the embassy at the emergency phone number +32 470 85 96 67 or via the Facebook Page: Royal Thai Embassy Brussels, available 24 hours. (TNA)













