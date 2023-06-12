Thai elephant ‘Sak Surin’ returning home after 21 years due to health concerns

The prime minister is closely monitoring the planned repatriation of Thai elephant Sak Surin, also known as Muthu Raja, from Sri Lanka.

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, Caretaker Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his gratitude to all the associated agencies for their efforts to facilitate the elephant’s return to Thailand for necessary medical treatment.







Sak Surin, a 30-year-old male elephant, is slated for transport back to Thailand on July 1. Special preparations, including the construction of a new cage, are currently underway to ensure his safety during the journey.

Additionally, Sak Surin will undergo specific training before the flight to better acclimate him to the transportation conditions.







The decision to repatriate Sak Surin emerged after a team of Thai veterinarians expressed health concerns during a visit to Sri Lanka to assess the elephant’s condition. Sak Surin is one of three ambassador elephants that were presented to Sri Lanka by the Thai government.

For 21 years, the 3.5-ton elephant has resided at the Kande Vihara temple, participating in reverence ceremonies for Lord Buddha’s sacred relics. (NNT)















