Thailand provides training for street food vendors to cater increasing popularity among tourists

Street food in Thailand, renowned for its variety and affordability, has become increasingly popular among tourists. Recognizing the resurgence of Thailand’s tourism sector, the Department of Skill Development (DSD) plans to provide training to 5,700 restaurateurs and street food vendors this year.







The DSD is offering courses related to street food preparation and management, aimed at both those interested in this line of work and unemployed individuals. Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin stated that these courses would equip trainees to start their own restaurant or street food business, emphasizing the importance of authentic taste and the ability to tell stories through diverse delicacies.







For the fiscal year 2023, the DSD has set a target to train 5,700 people and, to date, has provided training to 3,806 individuals. The most recent training session took place in the province of Buriram, a well-regarded tourism destination in Thailand.

Those interested in participating in these courses can apply in person at any skill development institute or office nationwide, or online at the website www.dsd.go.th. (NNT)

































