Thai Education Ministry sets learning activities for 2021 academic year

The Ministry of Education has prepared a two-phase plan for students and teachers, after the start of the 2021 academic year was delayed until 1 June by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Minister Trinuch Thienthong said, under phase one, from 17 to 31 May, before the semester starts, children will be given opportunities to learn essential life skills from contemporary events or real experience. Mentoring teams will advise teachers on how to organize the activities, which could include learning about the COVID-19 situation.







Phase two will begin at the start of the semester on 1 June. It will feature five forms of study: Onsite learning at school, on-air or learning via DLTV, on-demand through various mobile applications, online learning through the internet and on-hand learning at home with workbooks and worksheets.







The minister added that the KruPrompt (Teacher Ready) website will provide a platform for teachers to access learning materials and exchange information in preparation for the new school year. (NNT)























