Thai durians approved for export to China

Thai durians can now be exported to China, owing to continued efforts by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to work with farmers and merchants in ensuring that the fruit, known for its distinct and persistent fragrance, passes safety and hygiene requirements.



Deputy Agriculture of Cooperatives Minister Mananya Thaiset said all products sold to China must be thoroughly inspected for coronavirus contamination. The ministry has also been working with the Ministry of Public Health and Chanthaburi Province to establish a new GAP Plus standard, an extension of its good agricultural practice (GAP) certification. The extension specifically ensures compliance with China’s requirements.







Under this new standard, the Department of Agriculture has been providing knowledge transfers to the farmers and merchants on proper pest control and disinfection procedures.

Local farmers are urged to dismiss unfounded rumors that Thai durians are no longer accepted in the Chinese market.(NNT)

































