Thai drug couriers intercepted with 1,824 kgs of compressed marijuana

Police arrested four men with 1,824 kilograms of compressed marijuana on their vehicles running from the border to Bangkok.

Police of the Provincial Police Region 3 arrested the suspects identified only as Thachakorn, 39, Thaweewut, 32, Warit, 27, and Withawat, 24, and seized the marijuana from two of their three vans in Nakhon Rachasima.







The value of the illicit cargo was estimated at 55 million baht and the price would rise to 110 million baht if they were delivered in Bangkok, police said.

All suspects confessed that they picked the marijuana from a border area and were sending it to customers in Bangkok. They were hired about 50,000 baht for the delivery. Their vans showed stickers reading reporters’ associations to mislead officials but to no avail. (TNA)



























