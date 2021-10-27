Delta Plus (AY.4.2) not found in Thailand yet

There was no evidence that the AY.1 sub-variant of COVID-19’s Delta variant found with one patient in Thailand was more severe than previous variants and the Delta Plus (AY.4.2) sub-variant had not been detected in the country yet, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the department, said Delta remained as the dominant variant of COVID-19 in Thailand.







The word “Plus” in the Delta Plus sub-variant did not mean that it was severe but it indicated further mutation, he said.

According to him, Delta mutated and created as many as 47 sub-variants. The dominant sub-variant in Thailand was AY.30 and the country has not detected the AY.4.2 sub-variant which was 10-15% faster transmissible than the previous Delta variant and was spreading in Britain.



Dr. Supakit said Thailand had one patient infected with the AY.1 sub-variant in Kamphaeng Phet and the case already fully recovered. Officials were looking for the source of the infection and had not found any proof that the sub-variant was faster transmissible or more severe. (TNA)



























