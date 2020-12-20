Thai driver hits gas, not brake, ends up in Cha-am sea

A driver who hit the gas pedal instead of the brake ended up driving into the ocean in Phetchaburi.

The unidentified 40-year-old Thai tourist’s Toyota Vios was submerged in the sea at South Cha-am Beach Dec. 19. The Cha-am Beach Speed Boat Association, beach chair vendors, local residents and a tow truck all combined to drag the vehicle back to dry land.







The vehicle suffered substantial damage inside and out, but the driver was unhurt.

Speedboat driver Udon Pitakwong, 42, said he saw the vehicle drive into the ocean and was told the driver meant to hit the brakes, but had pressed the accelerator instead.















