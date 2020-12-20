Thai Ministry of Labor assigned to address workforce problems caused by COVID-19 in Samut Sakhon

Bangkok – PM General Prayut Chan-O-Cha has assigned the Ministry of Labor to address problems due to the COVID-19 incident in Samut Sakhon province, as hundreds of foreign laborers were placed in quarantine, directly impacting the fishery industry.







Minister of Labor, Suchart Chomklin said today most of the over 500 infected laborers are from the industry and work in the factories, which have always had stringent protection measures in place. The minister believes there is only a slight chance of finding more infections related to the recently confirmed cases.

However, PM General Prayut Chan-O-Cha has already assigned the ministry to address the problems caused by a lack of manpower. Initially, the minister sent the ministry’s officials to work closely with local authorities, as well as hold discussions between the ministry’s managing-level officers to seek support in case there is an enforced temporary business closure.







The Minister of Labor also assured the community that it has always investigated illegal crossings and sent them back to their original countries.

He admitted, however, that there are many unknown and unprotected natural crossings which might be a way for illegal workers to enter Thailand. (NNT)















