Thai doctors warn about health risks caused by vaping cannabis

Doctors have warned about the dangers of the recreational use of e-cigarettes that contain cannabis, stating that it can cause lung damage and acute respiratory failure.

Associate professor of the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University Dr Thira Woratanarat warned about the dangers of vaping cannabis oil, citing information from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.







According to reports, U.S. teenagers were found to have acute pneumonia from using e-cigarettes containing cannabis extract in 2019-2020, with data up to 2020 indicating that 2,807 people registered as having developed such symptoms.

Recreational cannabis use has been recently legalized in many US states, raising concerns that the products which differ from joints smoked in the past could potentially cause harmful effects, particularly in teenagers.





Thai doctors have also expressed concerns about this issue, noting that vaping cannabis has grown in popularity due to its affordable price and easy accessibility. They are also concerned that after trying these simple products, young people will be tempted to try other products containing a higher percentage of cannabis, such as a cannabis joint. (NNT)

































