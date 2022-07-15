Chulalongkorn University seeking candidates for Covid-19 mRNA vaccine study

Chulalongkorn University is inviting candidates to receive the fourth injection of its Covid-19 mRNA vaccine beginning on Monday, July 18 in order to evaluate the vaccine’s efficacy.

The Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the university’s Faculty of Medicine oversees the research which is set to commence on July 18.







Dr. Yong Poovorawan, an expert virologist and the center’s director, stated that the study would administer a half dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and compare the candidates’ immunity levels before and one month after vaccination.



To be eligible, candidates must be at least 18 years old, able to read Thai, healthy, free of chronic health conditions, have never been infected with Covid-19, and have received three doses of Covid-19 vaccine according to one of the following regimens:

– Sinovac + Sinovac + AstraZeneca

– Sinovac + Sinovac + Pfizer

– Sinovac + Sinovac + Moderna

– Sinovac + AstraZeneca + AstraZeneca

– Sinovac + AstraZeneca + Pfizer

– Sinovac + AstraZeneca + Moderna

– AstraZeneca + AstraZeneca + AstraZeneca.

To participate, visit www.t.ly/BBeR

(NNT)

































