Thai doctors and nurses to get up to 50% increase in overtime pay

Doctors and nurses deserved an increase in their overtime because they had heavy workloads and their overtime had been unchanged for 13 years, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, deputy permanent secretary for public health, said overtime would rise by 8% and the allowance for afternoon and night shifts which had impacts on life would go up by 50%. The rise would cost the operational funds of hospitals about 3 billion baht. The Public Health Ministry would propose the pay increase to the Finance Ministry in a month, he said.







According to the proposal, the overtime of doctors and dentists will rise by 8% from 1,100 to 1,200 baht, that of pharmacists from 720 to 780 baht, and that of nursing technicians, public health officials and other technicians by 8% from 480 to 520 baht. The allowance for nurses working afternoon and night shifts will increase by 50% from 240 to 360 baht. (TNA)

































