Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Thailand during APEC Week marks important milestone

The visit of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to Thailand during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) has marked a major milestone in the restoration of Thai-Saudi diplomatic ties. He was the first Saudi royal to officially visit Thailand in over 30 years.

The Thai government last week welcomed the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who visited Thailand on an official trip as a guest of the Thai government during the AELW in Bangkok.







Several high-ranking Thai officials hailed the Crown Prince’s visit as a historic step in the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two kingdoms.

During his visit, the Saudi Crown Prince held audiences with Thai officials and organizations, including Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, and delegates from the Central Islamic Council of Thailand.

Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin revealed that the Crown Prince was particularly interested in his family background, as the minister himself is the son of an overseas Thai worker in Saudi Arabia.







Upon concluding his trip, the Saudi Crown Prince expressed his appreciation to His Majesty the King of Thailand for welcoming him, adding that he admired the friendship enjoyed by both nations.

The Crown Prince also congratulated the Thai prime minister for successfully hosting the AELW, while reaffirming intentions to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation and friendship. (NNT)

































