Thai doctor expects vaccinations will end pandemic and omicron spread

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 that has spread worldwide for about two months is likely to bring an end to the pandemic, said Prof Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital.

He said that Omicron was spreading fast in Europe and Americas and declining in Africa.







Meanwhile, Thailand, with Omicron outbreaks, logged 7,000-8,000 new COVID-19 cases and less than 20 fatalities daily. Among about 70 million people in the country, 74.4% received one shot of COVID-19 vaccines, 68.5% had two shots and 15.8% got their booster doses.



Common symptoms of Omicron-infected people were runny noses, headache, body pain, sneezing and sore throats.

As the Omicron variant was less severe and spread rapidly, the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to approach its end because people worldwide were developing immunity thanks to vaccination and infection with the less severe variant, Prof Dr Prasit said. (TNA)



























