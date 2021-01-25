Thai Digital Minister warns of fake Mor Chana contact tracing app

Bangkok – The Minister of a Digital Economy and Society has warned members of the public not to install a fake Mor Chana contact tracing application on their devices, urging users to check app developer information before downloading.







The Minister of a Digital Economy and Society, Buddhipongse Punnakanta has posted on his personal Facebook page a warning about a fake application imitating the Mor Chana contact tracing app.

This fake application claims to be the official Thai language version of the contact tracing app, developed by YOLO Studio Application. The Ministry of a Digital Economy and Society has confirmed that it is a fake application, while urging users to make sure the name of the developer of the app they are downloading is listed as the Digital Government Development Agency, Thailand.





Users who have already installed the fake application are advised to delete the app as quickly as possible, as these fake applications could try to collect personal information from users that may enable fraudulent activities. (NNT)













