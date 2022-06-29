Thai detained political demonstrators hurt themselves in rights protest

Some detained political demonstrators harmed themselves with a painkiller overdose and sharp objects because of tension, according to the Corrections Department chief.

Ayuth Sintoppant, director-general of the department, said the incidents happened to three detainees at the Bangkok Remand Prison.







Baiboon Thaipanit and Phutthiphong Somboon cut their wrists but the wounds were not serious. Both were previously worried because they lost contact with their lawyer. After meeting their lawyer and relatives, they were relieved, Mr Ayuth said.

The other detainee, Palapol Jitsupap took an overdose of paracetamol. He already regained consciousness, recovered and was able to talk. He suffered from his personal problem, the director-general said.





The Corrections Department took the incidents seriously and ordered fact-finding investigations into the excessive supply of paracetamol and the abuse of sharp objects related to the self-directed violence, Mr Ayuth said.

The three were members of the Thalu Gas demonstration group. The Thai Lawyers for Human Rights reported that 11 Thalu Gas members had been detained since June 17 due to their rallies in Din Daeng district, Bangkok, on June 11, 14 and 15. (TNA)

































