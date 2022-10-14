Herbs, traditional medicines sent to flood-hit communities across Thailand

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) will be providing flood victims with herbs and traditional remedies to curb waterborne diseases.

DTAM Director General Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong said the department is expediting the production of herbal remedies for athlete’s foot – a fungal infection that causes a scaly rash that may itch, sting, or burn – to feed the demand of flood-hit communities.







He said these products are being distributed in an urgent manner.

The department recommends anyone who has questions regarding the use of herbal products or traditional medicines get advice from a doctor at any public hospital, or contact the department by calling 0 2149 5678, dropping a message on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dtam.moph, or chatting with the department on the LINE application (@DTAM). (NNT)

































