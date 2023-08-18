New elderly allowance requirements will better help those in need, says Interior Minister

Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda has defended the new requirements for the government’s elderly allowance, saying the revised criteria will better help those in need. Meanwhile, those currently eligible for the allowance will continue to receive the monthly payments.

Gen Anupong said the new requirements have been updated in line with the Council of State’s ruling that the existing regulations of the National Elderly Council and the Ministry of Interior’s regulations on the elderly allowance payouts through local administrative organizations conflict with the Elderly Person Act and the constitution.







The new regulations will make the payouts only eligible for senior citizens with no or inadequate income, regardless of their eligibility for other pension schemes. This will differ from the current regulations, in which persons receiving pensions from other agencies are not eligible to receive this assistance, which does not benefit some elders who receive payments under other schemes.







The new regulations will require that all payout recipients meet the low-income criteria set by the National Elderly Council. Such criteria remain to be announced by the council, meaning the previous regulations and eligibility rules remain in effect for now. All people receiving monthly payouts now will continue to receive the same benefits.

The Minister of Interior revealed the new criteria will be drafted together with the National Elderly Council and the new Cabinet. (NNT)

















