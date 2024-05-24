Thai Delegation participates in ‘21st ASEAN-Canada Dialogue’ in Ottawa

Mr. Paisan Rupanichkij, Deputy Permanent Secretary, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, led the Thai Delegation to the 21st ASEAN-Canada Dialogue in Ottawa on 21-22 May 2024.

At the meeting, Thailand highlighted key areas to take ASEAN-Canada Strategic Partnership forward, such as (1) human capital development for future industries, (2) regenerative tourism through the ASEAN Centre for Sustainable Development Studies and Dialogue (ACSDSD) located in Bangkok, and (3) enhancing people-to-people exchanges through promoting air connectivity between the two regions, as well as ease of travel through enhanced visa facilitation. (MFA)












































