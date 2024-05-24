PM meets with executives from Japanese firms to discuss clean energy and investment

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin met with executives from Mitsui & Co., Ltd., a global trading and project development company. He emphasized the importance of clean energy and aligning Thailand’s national energy plan with global trends. The government will expedite public consultations and support investments in Thailand. Discussions also covered collaboration in energy exploration and production, public health services, and eco-friendly packaging industries to boost Thailand’s food industry.







Prime Minister Srettha also met with executives from Ajinomoto Co., Inc., a producer of seasonings and food products. He appreciated the company’s business operations and multiple factories in Thailand. Ajinomoto commended Thai cassava farmers for their crucial role in supplying raw materials and expressed confidence in expanding their investments in Thailand.

In a meeting with executives from Sony Group Corporation, a leading electronics manufacturer, discussions focused on the new factory at Bangkadi Industrial Park in Pathum Thani. This factory will produce semiconductor lasers for hard disk drives and image sensors for vehicles. The project has already been approved, and the Prime Minister reviewed the company’s operations in Thailand.







Prime Minister Srettha also conferred with executives from MUFG & SoftBank, prominent financial and technology firms in Japan. These companies are ready to cooperate with the Thai government to attract Japanese investors considering relocating their production bases to mitigate geopolitical risks. A Thailand-Japan Investment Forum will be held in June 2024 in Osaka and Tokyo to update investors on government-facilitated mechanisms.

These meetings underscore the Thai government’s commitment to fostering economic cooperation and investment between Thailand and Japan. (NNT)









































