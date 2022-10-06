Thai delegates attending ‘Mekong-Korea Water Forum’ Oct 5-6

Thai delegates have headed to the Mekong-Korea Water Forum (MKWF) to promote collaborations between the Mekong region and the Republic of Korea. Participants at the forum are highlighting the need to restore the Mekong and other water bodies to more pristine conditions.

Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office Anucha Nakasai is currently attending the first MKWF in South Korea. The forum, taking place from October 5th to 6th, is a result of Thai-Korean strategic collaborations in 2020, especially those relating to water resources.







The Han River Declaration of Establishing the Mekong-ROK Comprehensive Partnership for Mutual Prosperity was then agreed upon. The declaration sets the direction for future cooperation between nations of the Mekong region and the Republic of Korea.

Minister Anucha congratulated Mekong nations and the ROK for having succeeded in the cooperative management of water resources. He said the forum will contribute to the Mekong region's capability in handling global changes and present-day climate volatilities.







For Thailand, the Mekong is an important nourishing factor for the 8 provinces which are located adjacent to the river. Since 2019, people who live near the Mekong have felt the impacts of changes to the river's water amount and quality. They have also felt the effects of ecological changes in the river. Minister Anucha indicated joint effort must therefore be made to rehabilitate water resources. This would benefit water, food, and energy security and contribute to the growth of the regional economy. (NNT)






































