Thai death toll in Israel rises to 20

The number of Thai nationals killed in Israel has risen to 20, said the spokesperson for the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry’s spokeswoman Kanchana Phattharachoke gave an update on the escalating situation in Israel. She stated that rocket attacks in Gaza have led to casualties on both sides, affecting both civilians and military personnel. The Israeli side is attempting to regain control of lost territories and accelerate the process of repair and recovery. However, there are still Hamas militants who are hiding in Israel.







Last night, the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv received information from workers in the area, reporting two more fatalities in the recent attacks. This brings the total number of Thai fatalities to 20. Confirmation from Israeli authorities may take some time, she said.

Moreover, there have been reports of an additional four Thai citizens sustaining injuries, bringing the total number of injured to 13. Three more Thai citizens have been taken captive, bringing the total number of Thai detainees to 14. The situation regarding the safety of those taken hostage remains uncertain, she said.







For those who will be evacuated from Israel, the first group of 15 Thai citizens is expected to arrive in Thailand tomorrow at 10:35 AM. Meanwhile, there are an additional 5,019 Thai workers expressing their intention to return to Thailand, while 61 have decided to stay in Israel. Among all the Thai workers in Israel, totaling over 30,000, the remaining individuals may either be in secure areas or in the process of deciding their next steps. (TNA)













